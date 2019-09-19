Palatine police release photos of arson suspect

article

Police are looking for a man wanted for lighting a vehicle on fire earlier this year in the parking lot of a condominium building in northwest suburban Palatine.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in the parking lot of the building at 1 Renaissance Place, according to a statement from Palatine police.

Investigators determined the fire was an arson and obtained photos of the suspect from nearby surveillance cameras, police said.

Police released the photos Thursday and are asking anyone with information to call police at 847-359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867.