2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in north suburbs
PALATINE - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in northern Cook County Friday night.
Palatine police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Green Lane North at about 10 p.m. and found two victims.
Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Neither of the victims were identified at this time.
The Palatine Police Department continues to investigate and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call 847-359-9000.