Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in north suburbs

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Palatine
FOX 32 Chicago

PALATINE - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in northern Cook County Friday night. 

Palatine police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Green Lane North at about 10 p.m. and found two victims. 

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Neither of the victims were identified at this time. 

The Palatine Police Department continues to investigate and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call 847-359-9000.