Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at Jewish congresswoman's Skokie office

Pro-Palestinian activists have organized a sit-in at the Skokie office of Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, voicing their concerns and calling for her to speak out on Palestinian rights.

Schakowsky, who is a Jewish American, has described herself as a supporter and friend of Israel. However, the activist group has criticized her for not advocating for Palestinian rights. The group is currently occupying Schakowsky's office, chanting and expressing their stance.

As the situation develops, we are seeking a response from Congresswoman Schakowsky. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information.

This demonstration occurs amidst escalating violence in the Middle East. Israeli forces are preparing for the next phase of the conflict, launching additional airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in an effort to dismantle Hamas strongholds. In the latest wave of airstrikes, a mosque in the Gaza Strip was targeted.

In response to the intensifying violence in the region, the U.S. State Department has issued a rare worldwide alert to Americans abroad. The last time such an alert was released was in August 2022 following threats from an Al-Qaeda leader. This alert urges Americans to exercise caution when attending demonstrations and protests overseas.