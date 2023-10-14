Thousands of Palestinian supporters rally in Chicago, call for end to Israeli oppression

Thousands of Palestinian supporters took to Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. They say their voices are not being heard, and that they want an end to Israeli oppression and want more help from the U.S.

There was passion, anger, and calls for a deeper dialogue about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Israel war crimes and crimes against humanity have reached a peaking point for the people of Gaza," one protester said.

The group with thousands in attendance marched along Michigan Avenue, many with signs in hand and their native flag. Their demands include the U.S. no longer fund Israeli missions and they want acknowledgment of what they call a decades-long takeover.

"Tell me one time in history that peace happened under oppressed people. Never happened anywhere," a protester said.

Samer Hassan just visited Palestine two months ago. He says there is no peace.

"My teacher just messaged me two days ago, saying they have nowhere to go," Hassan said.

The downtown rally comes one day after City Council members approved a resolution condemning Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 1,800 Palestinians, including at least 583 children, have been killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip since last Saturday.

"Justice and freedom is the only solution in Ukraine, in Palestine, in South Africa, and for everyone in the world," another protester said.

Chicago police have increased patrols here at home as the war overseas continues.