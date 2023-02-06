Palmer Square stabbing leaves man critically wounded

A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Monday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was found just before 4 a.m. suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck in the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said.

He was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" with their investigation.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.