Paramedics find looted mail in the bag of a man asleep on Old Town sidewalk: police

Authorities went to help a man passed out on a sidewalk in Old Town last week — only to find him allegedly carrying stolen mail and burglary tools.

Paramedics were called to a “person down” and found Patrick Slagel unconscious and face-up in the 200 block of West Menomonee Street, Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said.

After paramedics woke up Slagel at 8 a.m. Nov. 6 and began treating him, they allegedly searched his duffle bag and found stolen mail, a pry bar and a master mail key, a police source said.

Slagel was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the 41-year-old was later charged with burglary and theft under $500, police said.

Chicago Postal Inspectors are investigating the incident, but no federal charges have been filed, a U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman said.

Slagel, of Lake View, was ordered held for a violation of probation from a 2019 guilty plea to unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, court records state.

In 2018, Slagel and a 24-year-old woman were charged with stealing mail in suburban Oak Brook. That case is still pending.

He’s expected in Cook County court again Friday.