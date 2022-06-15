Parents call on Chicago Park District to reopen public pools in West Humboldt Park

Parents are putting the heat on the Chicago Park District to reopen public pools in West Humboldt Park.

The pools at Rezin Orr Park and Orr Academy High School have been closed for several years.

Braving the heat Wednesday, parents called for the facilities to be reopened as a recreational option for community youth.

According to the district's website, nearly half of the city outdoor and indoor pools were closed last season, and several will remain closed this year due to maintenance.

Chicago pools are slated to open June 24.