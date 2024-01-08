Park City crash: Illinois man fatally struck by vehicle

A 39-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday in Park City, Illinois, has been identified.

Around 6:39 p.m., emergency responders from Park City, Waukegan, and Gurnee responded to the area of Belvidere Road and Staben Avenue in Park City for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been struck and was lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Christopher Hall of Park City. An autopsy revealed he died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.