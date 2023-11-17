Park Forest man found guilty of raping woman in 2021

A Park Forest man was found guilty this month of raping a woman two years ago in Munster, Indiana.

Devon Westbrook, 30, was found guilty of rape on Nov. 8 in a Lake County, Indiana courtroom.

A 40-year-old woman went to Community Hospital in Munster on April 19, 2021, and reported she had been raped.

Further investigation by Munster police led to search warrants and a charge for Westbrook. The case against Westbrook went to trial on Nov. 6 and two days later he was found guilty.

Westbrook, of Park Forest, has a sentencing date scheduled for Dec. 21.

Indiana State Police, Community Hospital and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office also contributed in the investigation.