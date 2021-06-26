Park Manor shooting: 4 hurt, 2 critically, after person in red moped fired shots

Four people were hurt, two critically, in a shooting late Friday in Park Manor on the South Side.

Two women, both 28, and two men, both 31, were standing outside about 11:50 p.m. when a person drove past in a red moped and fired shots in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

One woman was shot three times on the body and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other was struck in the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stable.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One man was also critically hurt with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man was shot in the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stable.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.