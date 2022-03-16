Park Ridge crime: Woman carjacked in Mariano's parking lot, police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Mariano’s grocery store in suburban Park Ridge.

Around 4:30 a.m., Park Ridge police say in the parking lot located at 1900 S. Cumberland Avenue, the female victim was gathering her belongings from her vehicle to go to work when her car was blocked in by another vehicle.

A male offender wearing a black hooded sweatshirt got out of the vehicle and entered the woman’s vehicle, police said. Both vehicles then drove off.

The victim’s vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Cumberland Avenue, according to police.

No weapons were shown during the crime, police said.

The woman’s vehicle was a gray Kia Sorento with the Illinois license plate "CL22377."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5252.