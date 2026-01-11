Park Ridge woman, 65, hit, killed by car, police say

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in Park Ridge early Saturday. The victim was identified as Katherine Baransky, a Park Ridge resident. No charges or citations have been issued, but police are still investigating.



A 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north suburban Park Ridge early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Park Ridge police identified the victim as Katherine Baransky on Sunday.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cumberland and Peterson, according to the department.

Baransky was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she died.

The Park Ridge Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued, but police said they were still investigating.