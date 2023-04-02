Park Ridge man charged after stabbing, shooting another man with BB gun during fight over ex-girlfriend

A Park Ridge man was charged after allegedly stabbing and shooting a man during a fight over his ex-girlfriend.

Park Ridge police say Juan Ramirez, 25, was arrested when officers responded to a report of a stabbing Friday night in the 300 block of Grant Place.

A 25-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds around 5:30 p.m. and Ramirez waal arrested on scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital when he was listed in stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, officers found that the two men were fighting over a relationship with Ramirez's ex-girlfriend.

During the fight, Ramirez pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. He then used a BB gun to shoot the victim several times.

Ramirez was charged with three counts of Felony Aggravated Battery. He was held for a bond hearing.