Park Ridge pizza place turns into 'Little Nero's Pizza' from 'Home Alone'

A lovely cheese pizza — just for you!

A Park Ridge business has turned their restaurant into "Little Nero's Pizza," the iconic pizza place from the hit holiday movie, "Home Alone."

Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, ordered the pizza after being left home alone, while his family traveled to Paris for Christmas. That's when he delivered his iconic line, "A lovely cheese pizza. Just for me," after scaring the delivery driver off.

Since the movie was filmed in Winnetka, it makes sense that a pizza joint in a nearby suburb would bring the fictional restaurant to life!

You can visit Easy Street Pizza, located at 711 Devon. Ave., and enjoy a special cocktail and food menu along with "Kevin's Homemade Sundaes" until Dec. 31.

Some popular specialty drinks on the menu include the Wet Bandits Hot Chocolate and the "What Kind of Mother Am I" cocktail. In addition to pizza, you can also get Kevin's Fried Chicken Mac n Cheese or Toasted Ravioli (courtesy of Marv and Harry)!

And don't worry, if you'd prefer to have your food delivered or carry it out, it will come in its very own Little Nero's Pizza box.