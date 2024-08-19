Park Ridge road rage escalates to shooting, police seek black Jaguar

A road rage incident involving three vehicles led to a shooting in Park Ridge on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Busse Highway. According to police, the confrontation escalated when the driver of a black Jaguar fired multiple shots at a gray Hyundai. A dark-colored Honda was also involved in the altercation, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

After the shots were fired, the Jaguar sped away eastbound, while the Hyundai and Honda stayed at the scene.

Police responding to the call found several shell casings on the street and shut down Touhy Avenue between Cumberland Avenue and Northwest Highway to investigate.

Park Ridge police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 847-318-5256.