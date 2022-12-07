Park Ridge's beloved Pickwick Theatre to close next year

The Pickwick Theatre will close its doors in January, ending a nearly century-long run as a mainstay in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The art deco entertainment venue opened in 1928 as a vaudeville stage and movie theater.

Owners of the theater said they have been losing money since the start of the pandemic.

The theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Two classic films will be shown this December with "White Christmas" on Sunday and "Meet Me in St. Louis" on Dec. 14.