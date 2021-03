Parking along Montrose Harbor has been free - until now.

Meters are being added along the popular beach, so beachgoers will now have to pay if they plan to visit.

Some community groups are calling on the city to remove them so that the beach can be more accessible for everyone.

City officials say parking meter installations were included in this year's budget.

The meters are set to be installed this summer.