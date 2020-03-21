Parks closed, liquor stores open in Aurora during statewide stay-at-home order

Like hundreds of other Illinois municipalities, parks and playgrounds will close Saturday in west suburban Aurora, where officials won’t issue parking tickets and restaurants will be able to sell packaged alcohol following Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The city is suspending “all parking tickets throughout the city, including in the downtown area and at the transportation centers on Route 25 and Route 59,” through April 7, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement.

Vehicles parked illegally will still be reported to police, the mayor said. Previously ticketed vehicles must still pay fines.

An executive order signed by the mayor will allow restaurants with liquor licenses to sell packaged liquors as long as it is paired with food orders of more than $10.

The park closures begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and last though April 7.