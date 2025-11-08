Partial SNAP benefits being paid to Illinois recipients for November, officials say

The Brief Partial SNAP benefits are being paid to nearly 2 million Illinois recipients for November, officials said. This comes amid an ongoing legal battle as the Trump administration refused to fully fund the program this month. The administration has cited the ongoing federal government shutdown.



Many Illinois beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are receiving at least partial payments this month despite the ongoing legal battle and the Trump administration’s refusal to distribute full benefits this month.

What we know:

As of Friday, the Trump administration had not complied with a federal judge’s order to provide full funding for November.

Later on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the judge’s order to send out full SNAP payments.

The legal back-and-forth has been watched closely as the ability of nearly 2 million Illinois residents to buy their food for the month is at risk.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said recipients should expect to receive partial payments between Friday and Saturday.

Still, some people may not receive their benefits this month because of the Trump administration’s requirements, although the IDHS did not specify what those requirements were and how they affected recipients.

Beneficiaries were advised to check their EBT card balance or call the Illinois Link Help Line at 1-800-678-5456.

The IDHS has information on SNAP benefits and food resources at its SNAP Federal Impact Center webpage.