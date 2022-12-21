Passenger critically injured after falling out of SUV into traffic in Morton Grove

A person was critically injured after falling out of an SUV and onto the roadway Wednesday morning in Morton Grove.

A Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster Street around 4 a.m. when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway near Austin Avenue, according to Morton Grove police.

Another driver stopped on the road in an attempt to not hit the person and they were rear-ended by another vehicle. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The passenger who fell on the road was transported to an area hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Morton Grove police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.