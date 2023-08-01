Passenger gets trapped in car crushed by automated rotating parking system

article

First responders in Oregon said they had to rescue a passenger who became trapped inside a car that was crushed by an automated parking system.

Portland Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that the incident happened a few weeks ago at a rotating car parking system in a multi-president complex.

They said the issue started with an open car door but didn't elaborate on how it caused the system to malfunction.

Rescue crews said they dropped a ladder into a space after turning the system off to get to the passenger.

The passenger was uninjured and freed,

"These new advances in our infrastructure will always lead to new challenges for us," crews posted on their Facebook page.

