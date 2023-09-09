Passenger shot in Fulton River District

A 36-year-old man was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle through Fulton River District when he was struck by gunfire Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 200 block of North Union Avenue just after 1 a.m. when he was shot by an unidentified male offender who was standing on the sidewalk.

The offender fled the scene and the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three Detectives are investigating.