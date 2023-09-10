Patriot Day: Watch Sept. 11 live coverage from across the country

This Sept. 11 marks 22 years since the worst terror attack on American soil.

Thousands were killed that day when a series of hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and an open field in Pennsylvania. The attack is still affecting people to this day, with thousands experiencing health problems likely linked to the World Trace Center dust .

On Monday, join LiveNOW from FOX in watching ceremonies from across the nation to observe this somber day.

The day will begin with a sunrise ceremony hosted by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and end with the annual "Tribute in Light" display.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 5: The annual Tribute in Light is illuminated above the skyline of lower Manhattan as it is set up to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City on September 5, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

This year, President Joe Biden will observe the anniversary in Alaska at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on his way back to Washington after a trip to Asia.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will participate in the annual observance at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan.

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

Sept. 11 live events

Some of the events you can watch live include:

6:30 a.m. ET- 9/11 Sunrise ceremony hosted by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will host a sunrise prayer service to honor the lives lost 22 years ago. This year’s ceremony will be held inside the newly reopened Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 130 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10006.

6:30 a.m. ET- Flag unfurling

8:30 a.m. ET- 9/11 Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield, Penn. Eighteen residents of Bucks County and nine from Lower Makefield were lost including Victor Saracini, who was the pilot on Flight 175 that was the second plane to hit the World Trade Center.

8:30 a.m. ET- Name reading at Ground Zero

8:46 a.m. ET- Tolling of the bells

Is Sept. 11 a holiday?

September 11th has not been recognized as an official holiday, but it has been designated as "Patriot Day" every year.

The White House has declared Monday as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

"Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 — ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness.," the proclamation reads. "Together, their bravery helped prove to our Nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our Nation."



