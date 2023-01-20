Patrol car 'extensively damaged' after traffic pursuit in Kane County ends in crash

A lieutenant with the Kane County sheriff's office was uninjured after a police pursuit Friday morning ended in a crash in west suburban St. Charles.

The lieutenant attempted to pull over a silver Ford Escape for multiple traffic violations around 6:30 a.m. near Randall and Crane Road, but the driver refused to stop, a statement said.

After a brief pursuit, the driver lost control of the Ford and struck two parked vehicles on North 9th Street, including a Chevrolet Aveo which rolled into the north lane of traffic, the sheriff's office said.

The lieutenant was unable to stop in time, and struck the Chevrolet, causing extensive damage to his patrol car, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and is still at large, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office said.

The Kane County sheriff's office is still investigating and is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call their Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.