Patrons react to Oakbrook Center shooting: 'People were panicking'

Mall-goers were shaken up Thursday night after shots rang out at Oakbrook Center.

Just before 6 p.m., a police officer working a detail at the Nordstrom store heard shots fired.

According to police, at least four people were injured, and two people are currently in custody. One suspect is still at large.

"We heard some gunshot noises, and everyone started running into the store, and we locked the doors, and got everybody safe in the back," said one mall-goer who left the mall around 7:30 p.m. "Everybody was running around like crazy."

The mall remained on lockdown well after 8 p.m., as SWAT and law enforcement went store to store, clearing them out one by one.

"People were panicking. They wanted to get out, but the safest place was to stay where you're at," the mall-goer said.

Another patron described the situation as "scary" and "frustrating."

"We're celebrating Christmas and everything, and it's not safe around here or anywhere," the patron said. "You can't go here, you can't go there, because someone is being careless and reckless."

As patrons began leaving the mall, many could be seen crying and holding one another.

Police believe this incident began when two individuals started shooting at one another. One of the individuals who fired shots and three bystanders were among those injured, police said.

Oak Brook Center released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"Tonight’s isolated incident is extremely upsetting for our shopping center community. We are grateful to our partners at the Oakbrook Police Department for their diligence in leading this developing investigation."