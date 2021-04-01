PAWS Chicago asking community for help with puppy struck by car

PAWS Chicago needs your help to care for a puppy hit by a car.

Danny, a 7-month-old Basenji mix, was found by a Good Samaritan on Wednesday.

PAWS says he has fractures in multiple bones, including his thigh and hip. His wounds also include patches of scraped skin from sliding on the pavement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

PAWS Chicago is providing Danny with expert care and around-the-clock IV fluids and pain medication to stabilize his condition. PAWS is working with a specialist to perform a femoral head ostectomy surgery, repairing the ball in the ball-and-socket hip joint.

Danny's injuries.

Advertisement

He's set to receive surgery within the next couple of days, after which, Danny will complete recovery in a foster home.

PAWS Chicago is trying to raise $8,000 for the surgery and healing afterward.

To find out more on how you can support Danny, click here.