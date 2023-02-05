PAWS Chicago expecting 33 puppies and dogs from Texas tornado zone on Monday
CHICAGO - On Monday morning, PAWS Chicago is expecting the arrival of 33 dogs and puppies from the Texas tornado zone.
The dogs include 19 males and 14 females. The average age of the dogs is 6.5 months. Some are in litters, and some are still with their mothers:
- Duke and Knight, 4-months-old
- Jasmine and Aladdin, 8-months-old
- Tempo, 4-months-old, and her mother Trina
- Stella and Sophie, 13-weeks-old
- Levi and Louie, 10-weeks old
- Brie, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Colby, Feta, Provolone, and Cheddar, 7-weeks-old
- Sonesta and her babies Soda, Spago, Sparrow, Spartan, and Sonoma, 6-weeks-old
- Ducana and Dulce, 10-weeks-old
The transfer of pets is being coordinated by Rescued Pets Movement of Houston. The dogs are coming from shelters in Houston, Livingston and Pasadena Texas.