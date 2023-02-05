PAWS Chicago expecting 33 puppies and dogs from Texas tornado zone on Monday

article

On Monday morning, PAWS Chicago is expecting the arrival of 33 dogs and puppies from the Texas tornado zone.

The dogs include 19 males and 14 females. The average age of the dogs is 6.5 months. Some are in litters, and some are still with their mothers:

Duke and Knight, 4-months-old

Jasmine and Aladdin, 8-months-old

Tempo, 4-months-old, and her mother Trina

Stella and Sophie, 13-weeks-old

Levi and Louie, 10-weeks old

Brie, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Colby, Feta, Provolone, and Cheddar, 7-weeks-old

Sonesta and her babies Soda, Spago, Sparrow, Spartan, and Sonoma, 6-weeks-old

Ducana and Dulce, 10-weeks-old

The transfer of pets is being coordinated by Rescued Pets Movement of Houston. The dogs are coming from shelters in Houston, Livingston and Pasadena Texas.