PAWS Chicago holds first major adoption event since onset of pandemic

For the first time since the pandemic started, PAWS Chicago teamed up with dozens of retailers in the Gold Coast for a major adoption campaign.

The annual Angels with Tails event was held on Sunday.

Retailers hosted several animals per location hoping to help them find a 'fur-ever' home.

The founder of PAWS Chicago said the Angels with Tails event helped form what is now the largest no-kill animal shelter in the Chicagoland area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It was to raise awareness about the massive euthanasia in Chicago, and at that time, 90% of the animals were being euthanized. Today, 90% of the animals in Chicagoland are being saved," said Paula Fasseas.

This was the shelter's first major adoption event in three years because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

In partnership with three other agencies, about 100 animals were on display.