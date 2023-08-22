New 'Peanuts' special 'One-Of-A-Kind Marcie' honors legacy as Charles Schulz's son shares untold stories

For many families, the "Peanuts" television specials have been must-see traditions for decades -- and now Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang can be seen in a new special, "One-Of-A-Kind Marcie" streaming now on Apple TV+.

The "Peanuts" legacy has been carried on by the son of its creator Charles Schulz -- producer Craig Schulz.

Schulz sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about life growing up with the late Charles Schulz as a father.

"In all honesty, we didn't even know if my dad had a job," joked Craig Schulz.

"We didn't know if 'Peanuts' and drawing a comic strip was job, where the money came from or how he paid for the house and the cars. All we knew was he was there. If we wanted to play baseball, I went to his office and he put the pen down and played baseball and football," he added.

"It wasn't until years later that we realized 'Oh, this is how he makes his living.'"

