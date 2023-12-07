Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian, 56, fatally struck in River North

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

A 40-year-old woman was driving a white SUV around 12:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and struck a 56-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street, according to police.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

Police said citations are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.