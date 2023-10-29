Pedestrian critically injured in South Shore crash

Chicago police say a woman was critically injured after she ran onto the street and was struck by an oncoming car Sunday morning in South Shore.

A driver heading eastbound 75th Street attempted to avoid the woman as she ran onto the street near South Kingston Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim, 39, was hit and was hospitalized with injury to her head. She was listed in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The driver is being issued traffic citations and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.