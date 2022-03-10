Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Joliet

A person is dead after they were struck by a car in Joliet Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, around 4:30 a.m., an unidentified pedestrian was struck by a 77-year-old male driver in the parking lot of CVS, located at 809 Plainfield Road.

The pedestrian was trapped under the car, which entered the parking lot from Plainfield Road, police said.

Police said that despite attempting lifesaving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.