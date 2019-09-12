Pedestrian fatally struck by train in West Pullman

A pedestrian died after being hit by a train Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The pedestrian, a male whose age is currently unknown, was hit by the train about 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue, Chicago police said. Police believe the male disregarded the signals, horn and crossing guards that were down when he attempted to cross the tracks.

The male was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.