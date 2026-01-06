Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Cook County street
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in suburban Lincolnwood.
What we know:
Around 6:30 a.m., the vehicle was traveling westbound on Touhy Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway near the intersection of Kildare Avenue, according to Lincolnwood police.
The pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.
No details have been given about the pedestrian's identity, pending notification of next of kin.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Touchy Avenue was closed in both directions between Kostner and Tripp avenues.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Village of Lincolnwood.