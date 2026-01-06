Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Cook County street

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Touhy Avenue in Lincolnwood early Tuesday morning and later died at a hospital. Police are investigating the crash, which led to Touhy Avenue being closed for several hours.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in suburban Lincolnwood.

What we know:

Around 6:30 a.m., the vehicle was traveling westbound on Touhy Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway near the intersection of Kildare Avenue, according to Lincolnwood police.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

No details have been given about the pedestrian's identity, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Touchy Avenue was closed in both directions between Kostner and Tripp avenues.