Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing street in Gurnee

A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross the street Monday night in north suburban Gurnee.

Around 9 p.m., the 56-year-old woman was crossing Hunt Club Road wearing all-black clothing when she was hit by a Buick Encore that was being driven by a 24-year-old man near Washington Street, according to Gurnee police.

The crash sent the woman into the other northbound lane where she was hit by a Honda Civic that tried to go around the stopped Buick.

The pedestrian was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as Teresa Williams, of Round Lake Beach, by the Lake County coroner.

Gurnee police are investigating the crash.