Pedestrian hit by Metra train at railroad crossing in Arlington Heights

A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train at a railroad crossing in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.

Arlington Heights police asks that people avoid the railroad crossing at North Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway.

Northwest Highway remains open, but Ridge Avenue was shut down at the tracks.

Metra sent out an alert at 6:16 a.m. saying that inbound and outbound train movement on the Union Pacific Northwest Line is halted near Arlington Heights.

The alert said extensive delays are anticipated. There is very limited service between Des Plaines and Chicago.

Arlington Heights police tweeted at 7:38 a.m. that they anticipate the crossing will be closed for several hours as Metra Police Department investigates the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.