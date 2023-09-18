Pedestrian killed as two cars crash at Chicago intersection

A man is dead after two cars collided at a West Ridge intersection Monday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., a Volkswagen Touareg, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling eastbound in the 2700 block of West Peterson.

At the same time, a Nissan Sentra, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was attempting to turn southbound at the same location.

The Volkswagen then continued through a red light, striking the Nissan.

One of the vehicles then struck a pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk, police said.

The pedestrian, an unidentified man, was pronounced on scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen was issued a citation for failure to yield at a Red Light.

Detectives are investigating.