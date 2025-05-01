Pedestrian killed in Northbrook hit-and-run

The Brief A man was found dead early Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Northbrook. Police say the vehicle fled the scene and investigators are treating the case as a hit-and-run. The victim has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in north suburban Northbrook, according to police.

Deadly hit-and-run

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Shermer Road after receiving a call about a deceased male. Upon arrival, they secured the area and launched an investigation. Authorities confirmed the man was on foot when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the incident. No additional details, including the identity of the victim, have been released.

Northbrook is a Cook County suburb located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.