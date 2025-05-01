Pedestrian killed in Northbrook hit-and-run
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in north suburban Northbrook, according to police.
Deadly hit-and-run
The backstory:
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Shermer Road after receiving a call about a deceased male. Upon arrival, they secured the area and launched an investigation. Authorities confirmed the man was on foot when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the incident. No additional details, including the identity of the victim, have been released.
Northbrook is a Cook County suburb located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Village of Northbrook.