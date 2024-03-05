Pedestrian struck, killed in Oakbrook Terrace

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Oakbrook Terrace Tuesday morning.

At about 11:24 a.m., members of the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department and Oakbrook Terrace Fire Protection District responded to 22nd Street near MacArthur Drive for a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Fire officials attempted to provide aid to the pedestrian. However, they were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. No charges have been filed at this time.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 941-8320.