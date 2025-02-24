Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Downers Grove, delays expected

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by an eastbound Metra train near Downers Grove on Monday afternoon. The incident caused major delays on the BNSF line, affecting inbound and outbound service. Authorities are investigating, with Metra urging passengers to check for updates.



A Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian near the Downers Grove/Main Street station on Monday afternoon, leading to major disruptions on the BNSF line.

What we know:

According to Downers Grove police, officers responded around 4:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue, about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing, after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by an eastbound Metra train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Downers Grove Police and Metra Police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or details on the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What's next:

Metra has not provided a timeline for resuming normal service. Passengers should check Metra alerts for service updates and alternative travel options.

The agency is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more details become available.