Pedestrians targeted in Back of the Yards armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Back of the Yards after a series of recent armed robberies in the South Side neighborhood.
In each incident, one to four men wearing all black clothing flash a handgun at the victims and steal their property, according to a CPD community alert.
The robberies took place at following times and locations:
- At 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the 4800 Block of South Ada Street
- At 8:42 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 5300 Block of South Ashland Avenue
- At 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 1700 Block of West 51st Street
- At 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the 5100 Block of South Paulina Street
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.