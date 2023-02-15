Pedestrians targeted in Back of the Yards armed robberies

Chicago police are warning residents in Back of the Yards after a series of recent armed robberies in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, one to four men wearing all black clothing flash a handgun at the victims and steal their property, according to a CPD community alert.

The robberies took place at following times and locations:

At 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the 4800 Block of South Ada Street

At 8:42 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 5300 Block of South Ashland Avenue

At 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 1700 Block of West 51st Street

At 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the 5100 Block of South Paulina Street

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.