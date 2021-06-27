Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
13
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Pentagon says U.S. military attacked Iran-backed groups along Iraq-Syria border on Sunday

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
World
FOX 32 Chicago

In a statement released Sunday night, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that U.S. military forces bombed facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups along the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday.

The full statement reads:

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. Specifically, the U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries. Several Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), used these facilities.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A U.S. defense official with knowledge of the strikes told Fox News that US Air Force F-15s and F-16s were used in the operation. The strikes took place at approximately 6 p.m. Eastern Time, or 1 a.m. local time.

At least one facility used by Iran’s militia forces to launch and recover drones was destroyed, the official added. Recent strikes by the crude drones have targeted Americans in Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq. 

The official said he does not expect "a lot of casualties" from the Iranian-backed forces because of the time of the strike. 

All U.S. jets returned to base without a problem, the official added. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Reaction: US launches airstrike on facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

DePaul University professor Tom Mockaitis weighs in on President Joe Biden launching an attack on facilities in Syria used by Iranian-backed militia groups.