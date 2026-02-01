Suspect shoots, injures Illinois deputy during traffic stop, police say

The Brief A suspect allegedly shot and seriously injured a police officer in downstate Peoria on Saturday night. The suspect fled during a traffic stop and fired at deputies, police said. The deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries.



A suspect shot and seriously injured a deputy in downstate Peoria during a traffic stop late Saturday night.

A little before 10 p.m., deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff's Office stopped a car in the 1000 block of S. Western Avenue, according to the Peoria Police Department.

As deputies approached the car, a passenger got out and fled on foot. He then allegedly shot at a deputy, hitting him twice. The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries.

About two hours later, police found the suspect, identified as Larry D. Bell, 51, in an abandoned building in the 1800 block of W. Garden Street, police said.

Larry Bell (Peoria County Sheriff's Office)

While police tried to take him into custody, Bell began having seizures and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, officers allegedly found illegal drugs on his person.

Police also obtained a search warrant for the building and found a handgun.

Bell was released and then taken into custody and arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a gun by a felon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear in court on drug charges.

The suspect was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, tip411 where they can remain anonymous, or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.