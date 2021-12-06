Person accidentally discharges firearm in Portage Park, striking woman in the chest: CPD

A woman is in serious condition after an individual accidentally discharged a firearm, striking the woman in the chest.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of North Lockwood.

At about 6 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was with a group of individuals when someone brought out a gun, police said.

The weapon then accidentally discharged, striking the woman in the right side of the chest.

She was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The group had left the scene by the time Chicago police arrived.

No one is in custody.