Person barricaded inside Wilmette residence taken into custody

A person who barricaded themselves inside a residence Tuesday morning in north suburban Wilmette has been taken into custody.

About 11 a.m., Wilmette police responded to a residence near the area of Wilmette Avenue and Pin Oak Drive, according to a tweet.

"Due to an armed, barricaded subject, the area of Wilmette Rd between Ridge Rd and Old Glenview Rd is closed to traffic and pedestrians," police said.

The person was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m., Wilmette police said.

Wilmette police had asked pedestrians to stay away from the area, but said the road would be opening again soon after they clear the scene.