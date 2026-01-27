Person in custody after pregnant woman killed in Downers Grove apartment fire

The Brief A pregnant woman was killed after a fire at a Downers Grove apartment building; police say the case is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities say a person of interest is in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time. The fire and death are under investigation by multiple local and state agencies, and police are asking for tips.



A person of interest is in custody as police investigate a homicide connected to a deadly apartment fire in Downers Grove that left a pregnant woman dead Monday evening.

What we know:

Downers Grove police and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue around 6:09 p.m. on January 26 for a reported structure fire. Firefighters removed a 30-year-old pregnant woman from the building. Authorities say she suffered apparent sharp force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated by paramedics.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. The woman’s identity has not been released while authorities notify family members.

A second person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. No additional details about that person’s condition have been released.

Several neighboring fire departments assisted with the response, including Westmont, Lisle-Woodridge, Darien-Woodridge, Lombard, Naperville, and Bolingbrook.

What's next:

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Downers Grove Police Department, the DuPage County MERIT Task Force, the DuPage County Arson Task Force, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Police say the person in custody has not been charged.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.