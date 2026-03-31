Person dies after being trapped under crane at Carol Stream factory: officials
CAROL STREAM - A person died Tuesday after becoming trapped beneath a crane at a factory in Chicago’s west suburbs, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred just after noon in the 400 block of St. Paul Boulevard at Specialty Rolled Metals LLC in Carol Stream.
The Carol Stream Fire District responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led to the incident, how the person became trapped or the person’s identity.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing by the Carol Stream Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Carol Stream Fire District.