Person dies after being trapped under crane at Carol Stream factory: officials

The Brief A person died Tuesday after becoming trapped under a crane at a factory in Carol Stream, Illinois, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened just after noon at Specialty Rolled Metals LLC, but authorities have not released details about the cause or the victim’s identity. An investigation is ongoing by the Carol Stream Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner.



A person died Tuesday after becoming trapped beneath a crane at a factory in Chicago’s west suburbs, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after noon in the 400 block of St. Paul Boulevard at Specialty Rolled Metals LLC in Carol Stream.

The Carol Stream Fire District responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the incident, how the person became trapped or the person’s identity.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing by the Carol Stream Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.