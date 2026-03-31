James Beard awards to stay in Chicago through 2028

The Brief Chicago will continue hosting the James Beard Awards ceremonies through 2028. The 2026 nominee announcement event was held in Chicago for the first time Annual awards events will return in June 2026 at several major Chicago venues



Chicago is holding onto one of the biggest honors in the food world.

What we know:

Choose Chicago and the James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday that the James Beard Awards ceremonies will remain in the city through 2028. The partnership began when Chicago first hosted the event in 2015.

Often described as one of the highest honors in the culinary industry, the James Beard Awards have recognized excellence in American food culture since 1990.

A view of the James Beard award on display during the 2025 James Beard Media Awards on June 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation / Getty Images)

The extension was revealed during Tuesday morning’s ceremony announcing the 2026 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees and Achievement Award honorees. That event was held in Chicago for the first time as part of the new agreement. The live ceremony took place at The Wellsley and was co-hosted by Chicago restaurateur and James Beard Award winner Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group.

What they're saying:

City and state leaders say keeping the event in Chicago continues to highlight the region’s diverse and growing food scene on a global stage.

"Illinois hosts one of the most dynamic and diverse food scenes in the world, with a growing number of restaurants and chefs using their culinary skills to cultivate community and bring international interest to the table," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The James Beard Awards showcase this rich talent on a global stage, and we are grateful that they will continue to call Chicago home and remain in our great state through 2028."

"Chicago is one of the world's great culinary cities, and we are honored to continue hosting the James Beard Awards through 2028," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Our restaurants, chefs, and hospitality workers represent the creativity, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit that define our city."

"Chicago is proud to continue our partnership with the James Beard Foundation by hosting the awards through 2028," said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "This extension is a recognition of Chicago’s extraordinary culinary community and the chefs, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals who make our city one of the great food destinations in the world."

"We're thrilled that Chicago will continue to be the home of the James Beard Awards ceremonies through 2028," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "The city’s incredible independent restaurant community, diverse food culture, and central location make it well positioned to host a celebration of this scale."

Local perspective:

The awards have become a staple of Chicago’s food scene, with programming that includes multiple events across the city.

In 2026, the schedule will begin with the Media Awards on June 13 at the Art Institute of Chicago, followed by the Impact Awards on June 14 at The Dalcy. The weekend wraps up with the Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, followed by an after party at Union Station.

Chicago is home to more than 50 past honorees, including 2025 winners like Noah Sandoval for Best Chef: Great Lakes, Kumiko for Outstanding Bar, and Lem’s Bar-B-Q, which was recognized as one of America’s Classics.

What you can do:

Tickets for the 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards go on sale March 31, with Media Awards tickets becoming available starting May 6.