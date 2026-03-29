Man charged after armed road rage incident in Mount Prospect: police

The Brief A man charged with armed violence after allegedly chasing victims for miles in a Mount Prospect road rage incident. Victims say he pointed a laser and drove aggressively toward their car before they fled to a police station. Police found a gun, drugs, and alcohol in the vehicle; a court date was set for Tuesday.



A man has been charged with armed violence after a road rage incident in Mount Prospect, according to police.

Edwin C. Laguna, 38, of Wheeling, has been charged with one felony count of armed violence, one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one felony count of aggravated driving without a license as well as multiple misdemeanors.

The backstory:

On March 22, two victims told Mount Prospect police that they had been followed for about seven miles by a blue Jeep SUV that was driving aggressively around 4 p.m. According to the victims, they noticed the driver, later identified as Laguna, in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. Laguna was allegedly gesturing toward them, possibly showing gang signs. The victims drove away and realized the Jeep continued to follow them.

The victims said they noticed a red laser coming from the Jeep, pointing at them multiple times, with Laguna holding an unknown object in his hand. Then, they say, the Jeep quickly accelerated toward them, stopping just before crashing into them multiple times as they were being followed. The victims say as they drove east on Kensignton Road to the police headquarters, the Jeep stopped following them.

Police were able to identify the Jeep using automated license plate cameras. Police found the car in the 500 block of Dogwood Lane with three people inside the car. Officers say they saw open alcohol containers in the car, and when they conducted a search of the car, they also found a handgun, a red laser attachment for the gun, a possible controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and empty and open alcoholic beverage containers.

Police arrested the three individuals. The other two offenders were charged with one petty offense of transporting open alcohol and were released.

What they're saying:

"The swift and decisive action taken by our officers during this incident removed a dangerous weapon and a violent offender from our community," Deputy Police Chief Bart Tweedie said. "We will continue to prioritize the arrest of those who choose to endanger our residents, ensuring violent felons are held accountable for their actions and that our neighborhoods remain safe," he added.

What's next:

Laguna's next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.