Search underway for missing 15-year-old Sullivan High basketball player

The Brief 15-year-old Arleana "Lee" Jackson was last seen early Sunday in Rogers Park. Family says they are "living through every parent’s worst nightmare." Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or CPD with case number JK 198325.



A Chicago family is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Rogers Park.

What we know:

Arleana "Lee" Lynette Jackson, 15, was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of North Glenwood Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. She was wearing an oversized dark gray hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Arleana Jackson, 15.

Lee is a sophomore at Sullivan High School and has been a member of the girls' basketball team for the past two years. Her family describes her as a dedicated teammate and student.

She is described as a biracial (Black and Hispanic) girl, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has dark brown locs or twists and piercings in both the upper and lower lobes of her ears.

What they're saying:

"Our family is living through every parent’s worst nightmare," her mother, Grace Roman, said. "We are desperate to bring her home and are asking anyone with even the smallest bit of information to please come forward."

Her father, Demario "Jack" Jackson, also urged the community to step in.

"Lee is a fighter and a teammate—she’s been a staple on the Sullivan High basketball court for two years," he said. "We are asking the Rogers Park community and the city of Chicago to be our teammates now and help us bring her home."

What you can do:

The family said they are working closely with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8266 or dial 911. Be sure to reference case number JK 198325.

The family is also sharing updates through a "Find Lee" Facebook group.